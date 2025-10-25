Madagascar’s ex-president stripped of citizenship

HARARE, October 25. /TASS/. The prime minister of Madagascar's transitional government, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, has issued a decree stripping former President Andry Rajoelina of the country’s citizenship, the Orange media outlet reported.

The decision is based on the law that Malagasy nationals acquiring the citizenship of another country automatically lose their Malagasy citizenship. Rajoelina admitted earlier that he had obtained a French passport to make it easier for his children to enter French universities.

On October 14, Madagascar's High Constitutional Court approved the National Assembly's decision to remove Rajoelina from power due to his absence from the country following anti-government protests. Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as interim president on October 17. He appointed Rajaonarivelo as prime minister of the country’s transitional government on October 20.