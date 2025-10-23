Israel to lose US support if annexes West Bank, Trump says

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TSS/. Washington will prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank by making it clear that in such a case, the Jewish state would lose US support, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time magazine.

"It won't happen. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened," Trump noted, when asked about the consequences of a potential Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

US Vice President JD Vance described Israel’s attempts to annex the West Bank as "a very stupid political stunt."

The Israeli parliament’s press service reported earlier that the Knesset had passed the preliminary reading of two bills on applying Israeli sovereignty to two settlements in the West Bank. On July 23, the Knesset adopted a declaration calling on the country’s government to extend Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank. As many as 71 out of 120 lawmakers voted in favor of the declaration, while 13 abstained.