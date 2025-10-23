Ukraine attempts to transfer sabotage groups to Russia via Belarus — security official

DUSHANBE, October 23. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities are attempting to transfer sabotage groups to Russia via Belarusian territory, State Security Committee First Deputy Chairman Sergey Terebov said.

"In the context of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the security threat posed by the Ukrainian special services has significantly escalated. This is largely due to the transfer of means of committing terrorism and sabotage to Russian territory via Belarus, the deployment of sabotage groups and agents, and the recruitment of citizens to carry out high-profile terrorist acts against the population and representatives of the authorities, as well as military facilities, civilian infrastructure, and life support facilities," he said at the 3rd CIS Conference on Combating Terrorism and Extremism.

Terebov noted that the State Security Committee’s efforts are focused on identifying Ukrainian special services agents and preventing the creation of stable transit channels for terrorist attacks in Russia via Belarus.