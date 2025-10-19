Pakistan urges Afghanistan to fight terrorism at Doha talks — paper

ISLAMABAD, October 19. /TASS/. Terroristic groups in Afghanistan cannot be tolerated, Pakistan said during negotiations in Doha to stop border fighting, and called on Kabul to take effective measures to combat the militants, The Nation newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to it, the Pakistani representatives emphasized the need to combat the cross-border terrorism coming from Afghanistan. Kabul should not allow the militants of the Taliban Movement of Pakistan to enter the territory of the Islamic Republic. Representatives of the Taliban movement said Afghanistan does not support terrorists.

According to The Nation, the meeting, which lasted about five hours, was held in a friendly atmosphere and the parties agreed to continue negotiations on Sunday, after which a joint statement is to be published.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Afghanistan and Pakistan had agreed on a ceasefire on the border on Saturday. The agreement was signed by the defense ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of Qatar and Turkey. The delegations of the conflicting parties agreed to hold consultations in the coming days to preserve and fully comply with the ceasefire.

On the morning of October 15 armed clashes resumed on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, after which the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said a 48-hour ceasefire agreement was signed. The truce came into force at 4 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday. On October 17, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, citing a source, that the ceasefire had been extended until the start of negotiations in Doha.