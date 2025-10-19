Ex-French president Sarkozy to serve his jail term in solitary confinement

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Nicolas Sarkozy, the president of France in 2007-2012, who was sentenced to five years in prison over his campaign funding sources, will serve his prison term in solitary confinement of the La Sante jail, the BFMTV television reported citing sources.

According to the report, the prison, which is located in Paris, has a department for inmates that require special safety measures. Sarkozy will be put in solitary confinement because of his age (70 years) and popularity.

A Paris court sentenced Sarkozy to five years in prison for accepting Libyan funds to finance his 2007 election campaign.

The former president was also fined 100,000 euros. In addition, Sarkozy was also found guilty of participating in a criminal conspiracy but acquitted of charges of concealing the embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. This means that the court did not establish the fact of illegal financing of the 2007 election campaign.

Information that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi financed Sarkozy's campaign first emerged in March 2011 when Saif al-Islam, Gaddafi's son, said in an interview with Euronews that Libyan authorities were demanding the return of funds provided to Sarkozy. The Elysee Palace denied that the funds had been provided. Sarkozy had previously called these allegations ridiculous.