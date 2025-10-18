Restoring external power supply to Zaporozhye NPP to take about one week — Grossi

VIENNA, October 18. /TASS/. Restoring the connection of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to external power grids will take about a week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"While it will still take some time before the plant is once again reconnected to the electricity grid - the repairs are expected to last about a week - there is now finally some light at the end of the tunnel," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Today’s start of the repairs marks a significant step forward in our determined efforts to restore off-site power to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which for the past several weeks has been forced to rely on emergency diesel generators for electricity, which is clearly not sustainable," Grossi said.