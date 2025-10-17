Israel receives remains of another hostage from Gaza via Red Cross — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip have received the remains of another hostage who died in the enclave through the mediation of International Committee of the Red Cross personnel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the army’s press service, the military delivered the body to Israel where forensic experts will carry out an identification procedure. The name of the hostage has not been made public.

On the morning of October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire deal. The first four coffins with the bodies of deceased captives were handed over to Israel via the Red Cross on the evening of the same day. However, the Israeli authorities pointed out that the radicals were supposed to return 28 bodies. Another four coffins were transferred to Israel on October 14, and the remains of two more captives were handed over on October 15.

Overall, Israel received ten coffins with the remains of deceased hostages in three days. Nine bodies have been identified and handed over to the families for burial.