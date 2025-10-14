Over 250 bodies of dead Palestinians found in Gaza after ceasefire — TV

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. More than 250 bodies of Palestinians killed in military operations and shelling have been found in various areas of the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire came into force on October 10, Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reported citing a representative of the enclave's civil defense forces.

According to him, thousands of bodies still remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Their search is complicated by the lack of equipment.

On October 6, Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement resumed indirect talks on resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey.

On October 9, they signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan, presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into force at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 10.

The situation in the Middle East sharply deteriorated after the penetration of armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of the border settlements and the seizure of more than 250 hostages. Israel retaliated with a military operation to destroy the military and political structures of Hamas and free all the abductees. According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, the total number of Palestinians killed in the sector as a result of the fighting has exceeded 67,000, more than 170,000 were wounded. At least 463 locals, including 157 children, died of starvation.