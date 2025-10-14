Minsk reaches consensus on foreign policy direction — security chief

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Minsk has developed a consolidated position on how to proceed in talks with the US side, chief of Belarus’ State Security Committee Ivan Tertel said after a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko.

"During the meeting, we specified Belarus’ position on the negotiating track with the American side, as well as on relations with our key neighbors and partners, including France and Germany. The position has been coordinated. It will be based on respecting our neighbors and partners’ interests," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

The Belarusian leader held a government meeting on relations with the United States. Along with Tertel, it was attended by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, presidential administration head Dmitry Krutoy, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich, and Prosecutor General Andrey Shved.

"The discussion was very heated," Tertel said. "The meeting was attended by senior officials who are in charge of developing different aspects of relations. We did not always agree with each other. In the long run, we agreed to take into account these interests and will talk to our partners based on this position."