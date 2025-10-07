Netanyahu, on anniversary of October 7 attack, vows to free hostages, defeat Hamas

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Israel will achieve the defeat of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the return of all hostages from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on the second anniversary of the radicals' attack on his country, which marked the beginning of a new escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Speaking about the events of October 7, 2023, he described what happened as a "horrific massacre" for which Israelis "paid a most painful price." "Our bloodthirsty enemies have hurt us badly, but they did not break us. Before long, they discovered the enormous strength of the nation of Israel. The seven-front War of Redemption is a momentous war for our homeland - a war for our very existence and future. Alongside the immense pain, we feel great pride in the miraculous resilience capability of our state," the Prime Minister said. The address was disseminated by the government press office.

Netanyahu emphasized that the Israeli army is dealing "devastating and unprecedented blows" to all who wish harm upon the Jewish state. "Together, we smashed the Iranian axis. Together, we changed the face of the Middle East. Together, we will ensure the eternity of Israel. Citizens of Israel, we are in a time of fateful decisions. We will continue to act to achieve all the aims of the war: return all the hostages, destroy the Hamas regime, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," he stated.

On October 7, 2023, armed supporters of Hamas attacked border areas of Israel. The assault involved the killing of residents in border settlements and the capture of over 200 hostages. The radicals described this attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In response, Israel launched a full-scale military operation in the enclave, stating its goal as the complete elimination of Hamas's military and governance capabilities. The hostilities continue to this day.