French president pledges to update nuclear doctrine

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. The French government is working on updating the country’s nuclear doctrine and is ready to intensify dialogue with European partners on the subject, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"France’s nuclear umbrella exists. At present, I’m working to update our doctrine, and I would like to further deepen strategic dialogue with the Europeans, who are interested," Macron said.

"In the beginning of 2026, I will deliver a policy speech on our nuclear doctrine," he added.