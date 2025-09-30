Orban dismisses idea of Hungary, EU at war with Russia

BUDAPEST, September 30. /TASS/. Neither Hungary nor the European Union is waging a war on Russia, and those who claim otherwise are playing a risky game, putting the lives of Europeans in danger, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"You may think that you are at war with Russia, but Hungary is not. Neither is the European Union. You are playing a dangerous game with the lives and security of millions of Europeans. This is very bad!" Orban wrote on his page on X commenting on a remark from his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

In opening remarks at the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, Tusk said the Ukraine conflict was also the West’s war, being of "our core interest" at that.