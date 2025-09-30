Implementation of Trump's Gaza plan to cause ‘explosion’ in region — radical leader

CAIRO, September 30. /TASS/. The implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will lead to continued aggression against Palestinians and negatively impact the entire region, radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah said.

"What Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu announced at their last press conference is an agreement purely between the US and Israel. Its implementation will only lead to the continuation of the war against the Palestinian people and provoke an explosion of the situation in the Middle East," al-Nakhalah said in a statement posted on the radicals' Telegram channel. The Islamic Jihad leader emphasized that the Israeli leadership "is trying, with the help of the US, to impose" on the radicals what it "could not achieve by force."

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. In addition, the document proposes transferring the enclave to external administration for a transitional period. During this time, residents of the enclave would be given the opportunity to leave and return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference with Trump in Washington that he supports the US president's plan to end military operations in Gaza. However, he noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal, Israel will "finish the job by itself.".