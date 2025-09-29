Israeli PM Netanyahu says he supports US President Trump’s plan to end war in Gaza

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s plan to end military operations in the Gaza Strip. However, he noted that if the radical Palestinian movement Hamas rejects or sabotages this proposal, the Jewish state will "complete the mission on its own."

"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu stated during a joint press conference with Trump following their meeting at the White House.

"If Hamas rejects your plan, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," the Prime Minister added.