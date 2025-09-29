US to fully support Israel if Hamas rejects settlement plan — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. The United States will provide all possible support to Israel if Palestine’s radical movement Hamas turns down the US plan on settlement in the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump said.

"If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they're the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it," the US leader said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know, Bibi, you'd have more full backing to do what you would have to do," Trump continued, addressing Netanyahu.

"Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, and the danger is caused by Hamas," the US leader added.