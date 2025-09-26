IAEA chief reveals why agency doesn't play blame game when ZNPP attacked

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) refrains from pointing fingers when the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is attacked in order to preserve the possibility of dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine and ensure the plant’s safety, Director-General Rafael Grossi said.

Speaking on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, Grossi explained that the agency records incidents, reports them, and seeks to prevent the parties to the conflict from escalating the situation. Assigning blame, he noted, would limit opportunities for engagement with both sides, while ensuring nuclear safety remains the IAEA’s primary task.