IAEA chief supports Putin's initiative on compliance with New START Treaty restrictions

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to adhere to the terms of the New START Treaty for one year following its expiration.

"I think every effort for peace and stability in terms of nuclear weapons is a good effort. But it is up to the United States and the Russian Federation," Grossi told reporters on the sidelines of World Atomic Week.

"We just heard the information about this offer. We will see what the answer is, but we hope that there will be positive developments," he added.

On September 22, Putin announced at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that, after the New START Treaty expires in February 2026, Russia is willing to adhere to the treaty's quantitative restrictions for an additional year. However, he emphasized that Russia's commitment to these restrictions hinges on the United States doing the same.