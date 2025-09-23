French military are in Moldova on legitimate grounds — defense ministry

CHISINAU, September 23. /TASS/. After French servicemen were spotted at a cafe in Moldova, sparking public concern, the Moldovan Defense Ministry took to Telegram to say that their stay in the country was completely legitimate.

"The photo that was published shows military attaches, accredited in Chisinau, while paying a familiarization visit to a military unit of the Cahul garrison," the ministry said, adding that the two countries’ militaries interacted on the basis of a bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

Last year, Moldova and France broadened their military cooperation by signing a new treaty. The document envisages sending a military mission to the republic and expanding cooperation in personnel training, international missions, airspace monitoring and technological exchange. That same year, Moldova signed an agreement with Germany to receive a German military mission on its territory.

These agreements, combined with arms supplies and joint military drills came under criticism from the country’s opposition, which accuses the government of violating Moldova’s neutral status.