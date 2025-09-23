US won’t impose new sanctions on Russia, Europe continues to buy oil, gas from it — Rubio

NEW YORK, September 23. /TASS/. The Washington administration is not inclined to impose new sanctions on Moscow while US allies in Europe are purchasing large volumes of Russian oil and gas, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, US President Donald Trump "knows what his options are, and at some point he will have to impose additional costs" on Russia. "But he's also said that before we do that, Europe needs to do it," Rubio noted. "They're demanding all these things of us, and yet you have countries in Europe still buying massive amounts of oil and natural gas from Russia," the top diplomat added, referring to Washington's European allies. "So I think it's important for them to step up," he concluded.