Trump aware of Putin's proposal on START, to make comment — White House

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is aware of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's proposal to adhere to the restrictions outlined in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) after its expiration and intends to comment on this offer, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a regular briefing.

"The president is aware of this offer extended by President Putin, and I'll let him comment on it later. I think it sounds pretty good, but he wants to make some comments on that himself, and I will let him do that," Leavitt stated.

Earlier on Monday, Putin stated at a meeting with the Security Council that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the core quantitative restrictions set out in START for one year after its expiration in February 2026. However, Russia's continued adherence to the treaty's limits depends on "if the United States does the same."