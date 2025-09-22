Netanyahu announces Israel's intention to 'destroy Iranian axis' in coming year

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. Israel intends to achieve historic security milestones in the coming year, primarily to "destroy the Iranian axis," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a ceremony attended by the country's military leadership on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"We are in the midst of a struggle in which we are overcoming our enemies, and we need to destroy the Iranian axis, and this is within our powers. This is what stands before us in the coming year, which could be a historic year for the security of Israel," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by the prime minister's office.

According to him, Israel is determined to achieve victories on all fronts and continues to hope for peace in the region. "I would like to reiterate that we are determined to achieve all of our war objectives, not just in Gaza, or in completing the elimination of Hamas and the release of our hostages, or in ensuring that Gaza never gain constitutes a threat to Israel, but also in other sectors and in the opening of opportunities for security, victory and peace," he said.

By "Iranian axis," Israeli authorities refer not only to Iran itself but also to its allies in the Middle East including the radical Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Shia group Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah in Yemen, and a number of pro-Iranian Shia groups operating in Syria and Iraq.