UK Prime Minister to announce recognition of State of Palestine on September 21

LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will officially recognize Palestinian statehood on Sunday, according to reports from the BBC and Sky News.

According to their information, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to make the corresponding announcement.

On July 29, Downing Street had warned that it would recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly session in September if Israel continued to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and failed to halt its military operation in the enclave. Against the backdrop of escalating hostilities in Gaza, the UK Foreign Office later reaffirmed its intention to recognize Palestine in September.

As reported by The Times, Starmer delayed the official announcement of recognition until the end of the current week so as not to overshadow President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, given that the United States does not support the UK’s stance on the issue. The American president visited the country from September 16 to 18, marking an unprecedented second state visit in modern history.