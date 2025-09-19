Trump not setting conditions for resolving conflict in Ukraine — US NATO Envoy

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not intend to impose conditions for achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said in an interview with Fox Business.

"President Trump is going to continue to find the leverage and to find the conditions where he can bring both sides and mediate a resolution, because, again, he's not going to set the conditions both sides are going to have to agree to a peace deal," the diplomat explained.

Commenting on recent drone incidents in Poland, Whitaker emphasized the need to create a multi-layered and cost-effective air defense system. He noted that using expensive missiles to shoot down inexpensive drones is "inefficient and ineffective.".