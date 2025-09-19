EU intends to take restrictive measures against Russian payment system Mir — Kallas

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) plans to take a number of restrictive measures against the Russian payment system Mir abroad as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas wrote on social media X.

The EU intends to restrict cash flows received by Russia, she noted. "We aim to cut them off at the root. That’s why we are proposing to take action against Russian financial evasion schemes in third countries including through crypto. We are also going after the Russian credit card system Mir," Kallas said.

"We want to strike where Russia gets its money. No sector is off-limits. In our new package, we add new industrial actors contributing to revenue generation for Russia," she added.

In turn, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a transaction ban on additional banks in Russia and on banks in third countries. "We are stepping up our crackdown on circumvention. As evasion tactics grow more sophisticated, our sanctions will adapt to stay ahead. Therefore, for the first time, our restrictive measures will hit crypto platforms and prohibit transactions in crypto currencies. We are listing foreign banks connected to Russian alternative payment service systems. And we are restricting transactions with entities in special economic zones," she said.