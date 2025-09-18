State Department approves $780 million possible sale of Javelin missiles to Poland

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. The US State Department has approved a $780 million possible sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Poland, Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency, responsible for the supply of military equipment and weapons abroad under intergovernmental contracts, said.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe," it said in a statement.

It said that Poland had previously sent a request to the United States for the purchase of 2,506 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 253 launch complexes. The transaction is estimated at $780 million.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by upgrading its existing legacy Command Launch Units and increasing its defense inventory, thereby reinforcing its capability to protect Polish sovereign territory and improving its ability to meet NATO requirements. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," the statement read.