South Korea to keep seeking dialogue with Pyongyang, president says

SEOUL, September 18. /TASS/. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said his government will continue seeking to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"The government has taken actions to ease military tensions and restore inter-Korean trust from the beginning and will consistently maintain this stance," Lee said in a written address to the Global Korea Forum, delivered by Second Deputy Director of the National Security Office Lim Woong-soon. "It is time to end the era of confrontation and hostility," the president believes. "Among the existing inter-Korean agreements, we will identify items that can be implemented. We will make efforts to create an environment for talks and cooperation," he added.

Lee acknowledged that North Korea has not yet responded affirmatively to his proposals for resuming contact, but stressed that South Korea will remain patient and continue promoting peace and mutual prosperity.

Elected president in June, Lee has taken a different course from his predecessor, advocating dialogue with Pyongyang. His administration has already introduced a number of measures aimed at reducing tensions, including turning off loudspeakers at the border and halting propaganda radio broadcasts directed at North Korean residents.