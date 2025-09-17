Israel fires over ten missiles at Hamas leadership in Doha — senior official

CAIRO, September 17. /TASS/. Israel fired at least 12 missiles during its September 9 strike on the delegation of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Qatari capital of Doha, said Ghazi Hamad, a member of the movement's political bureau who was in the building that was attacked.

"Less than an hour after we and the members of the negotiating delegation began discussing a new proposal for a ceasefire [in the Gaza Strip], we heard loud explosions. The shelling was very intense: in one minute, the enemy fired about 12 projectiles at us," the Hamas’ Telegram channel quoted Hamad as saying. The senior official noted that the meeting participants in Doha "immediately understood that this was an Israeli airstrike" and "managed to leave the building" under fire.

Hamad also emphasized that, in his opinion, Washington's approval of Israel's actions "undermines the authority of the US side and calls into question its ability to act as a mediator" in indirect negotiations on Gaza. He pointed out that responsibility for releasing the hostages lies with the Israeli leadership, which "must seek their return to their homeland."

On September 9, Israel carried out strikes against members of the radical leadership in Doha. Hamas reported six deaths, including the son of a Gaza Strip leader and a Qatari security employee. Reports of the deaths of high-ranking Hamas members have not yet been confirmed.