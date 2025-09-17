India committed to further strengthening its strategic partnership with Russia — PM

NEW DELHI, September 17. /TASS/. India is committed to further strengthening its special privileged strategic partnership with Russia and is ready to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin for congratulating him on his 75th birthday.

"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership," the prime minister wrote on his X page.

"India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," Modi added.

Modi turned 75 today. He has been the head of the Indian government since 2014 and is currently serving his third consecutive term. During this time, he has visited Russia seven times, most recently in October 2024 when he attended the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Indian prime minister on his birthday, acknowledging his substantial contributions to fostering a stronger partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. The Russian leader also spoke with Modi by telephone.

After meeting with Putin on September 1 in China at the SCO summit, Modi said that India and Russia have always moved forward together, even in the most difficult circumstances. He added that close cooperation is important not only for the peoples of the two countries but also for ensuring global peace, stability, and prosperity.