CSTO exercises begin in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. The Rubezh 2025 command and staff military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) involving the Rapid Deployment Collective Forces of the Central Asian Region started in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, the republic’s Defense Ministry announced.

Troops from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan as well as operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat are taking part. According to the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry, the exercise involves some 1,200 troops and 500 pieces of military and special hardware, including aircraft, helicopters, drones and combat motorboats.

"Our countries are facing the common goal of protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in the CSTO space. The world is an unstable place, and we must be ready for any challenges - from transnational threats to attempts to destabilize the situation in our region," Kyrgyz Deputy Defense Minister Erlis Terdikbayev said at the opening ceremony.

For his part, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that "the real chance of radical extremist groups penetrating from the Middle East into the southern borders of Central Asia, spreading their ideology in our countries, and involving the youth in terrorist organizations has been the main threat posed to the region."

The CSTO exercise will take place in the republic from September 17-20. It will mostly focus on practicing the training and engagement of the Rapid Deployment Collective Forces of the Central Asian Region to destroy illegal armed formations in the event of their incursion into a CSTO member state.