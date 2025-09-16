Israel denounces UN genocide report on Gaza, calls commission shut down

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. Israel has flatly rejected the report of the UN international commission accusing it of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the Foreign Ministry saying the document "relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods."

The ministry insisted that the body responsible for drafting the report should be terminated without delay.

"The report relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others. These fabrications have already been thoroughly debunked, including in an independent, in-depth academic study by BESA (the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University in Israel - TASS), which refuted every single false claim regarding genocide. Needless to say, the three authors made no attempt to address the clear findings of the BESA study," the Foreign Ministry said.