Most US troops don't have skills to use drones in combat — CNN

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. Most US military personnel do not have the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct combat operations using drones, the CNN TV channel reported.

Despite success in creating various high-quality military equipment, the United States is not prepared for modern tactics of using unmanned systems, according to the report. Moreover, the volume of UAV production by Russia and China exceeds the American production capacity, CNN added.

In early June US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the US Federal Aviation Authority to accelerate the development and testing of US technology to increase production and export of US drones. He also ordered increased defenses against advanced drones.

Fox News reported in July that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered to speed up production and deployment of drones in an attempt to outpace Russia and China in this area.