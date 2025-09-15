Netanyahu informed Trump in advance of plans to strike Hamas in Doha — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed US President Donald Trump in advance of his intention to strike at the residence of the Hamas leadership in Doha, Axios reported.

"Trump knew about the strike before the missiles were launched. First there was a discussion on the political level between Netanyahu and Trump, and afterwards through military channels. Trump didn't say no," a senior Israeli official said. As noted by a second Israeli official, the United States was warned in advance about the plans of the Jewish state to strike Qatar. "If Trump had wanted to stop it, he could have. In practice, he didn't," the source added.

Trump said earlier that in the morning of September 9 the military notified his administration that Israel was attacking Hamas. He immediately instructed special envoy for peacekeeping missions Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending strike, but it was too late. The president said the decision to strike was not made by him, but by Netanyahu.

On September 9, Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in Doha. The Palestinian Movement said six people were killed, including the son of one of the organization's leaders in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, and an employee of the Qatari security forces. Reports of the deaths of senior Hamas members have not yet been confirmed.