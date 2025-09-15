Developing new measures to counter Israel's policy necessary — King of Jordan

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Israel's policy is becoming increasingly extremist, which requires a comprehensive review of the instruments of joint Arab and Islamic action in response to the threat posed by the Jewish state, King Abdullah II of Jordan told an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit dedicated to discussing the Israeli attack on Qatar.

"The current government of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu enjoys the connivance of the international community, which allows him to act outside the law," he said. "This requires the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to develop new measures to counter its aggressive policy."

As Abdullah II pointed out, Israel "is not only continuing the war in the Gaza Strip for a second year, expanding its expansion in the West Bank of the Jordan River, threatening the stability of Lebanon and Syria, but is now encroaching on Qatar's sovereignty. The attack on Doha shows that Israeli aggression knows no borders. We must give a clear and decisive response to this treacherous attack, because Qatar's security is our security."

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Ministry official representative Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that at the summit the leaders would adopt a statement on the inadmissibility of attacks on the states acting as intermediaries.

On September 9, Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in Doha. The Palestinian Movement said six people were killed, including the son of one of the organization's leaders in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, and an employee of the Qatari security forces. Reports of the deaths of senior Hamas members have not yet been confirmed.