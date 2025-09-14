Suspect in Kirk murder held in solitary confinement — media

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. Tyler Robinson, suspected of murdering right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, is being held in solitary confinement under special supervision, Fox News reported, citing the local sheriff’s office.

"Robinson has been placed in solitary confinement so that we can keep a close eye on him. He will remain under special surveillance until he undergoes a psychiatric examination, which may take several days," the TV channel quoted law enforcement officials as saying.

The office noted that prisoners exhibiting deviant behavior, including aggression or suicidal thoughts, get under special watch. Besides, suspects in certain crimes also receive extra attention.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at a university in Orem, Utah. The conservative activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed US military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death.