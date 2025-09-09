Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 22

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The death toll from anti-government protests across Nepal has climbed to 22, the India Today TV channel reported.

Earlier figures had indicated 19 fatalities.

During the escalation in Kathmandu, two young protesters were shot dead in one of the capital’s districts after setting fire to a local police station and attacking officers. Security forces opened fire, while another protester died in separate street clashes.

The unrest was triggered by the government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (banned in Russia as they are owned by Meta, classified as extremist there), and other social networks that failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required timeframe.

On September 8, mass demonstrations involving thousands broke out in Kathmandu and several other major cities. Protesters, most of them students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement, opposed the government’s measures. The authorities deployed servicemen to the capital, imposed an indefinite curfew, and reported 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries during the initial wave of violence.

Although the restrictions were lifted on September 9, protests continued. On Tuesday, Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation.

While the demonstrations had no official leadership, Hami Nepal Chairman Sudhan Gurung emerged as their main instigator. The organization advocates youth involvement in social reform and opposes internet censorship and corruption.