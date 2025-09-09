Leader of Republika Srpska blames West for collapse of Dayton Accords

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, says the West has rendered the Dayton Agreement defunct.

"Sadly, I have to say that the Dayton Agreement is no longer workable, having been completely destroyed by the liberal West," Dodik said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "When the Dayton Agreement was in effect, it gave us a sense of peace. But today we can no longer uphold it," Dodik said, faulting Western agencies and certain individuals for that, without naming any names.

Thirty years on since the signing of the Dayton Accords, "we have not had problems of such a scope," he continued. "You and I remained consistent in implementing the Dayton Agreement. But some people aren’t very happy about that. And that triggered even larger problems," Dodik told Russia’s top diplomat.

The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as the Dayton Agreement or the Dayton Accords, is a peace agreement that put an end to the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992-1995. The deal was agreed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, United States, on November 21, 1995 and formally signed in Paris on December 14, 1995 by Bosnian leader Alija Izetbegovic, Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, and Croatian President Franjo Tudjman. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France acted as guarantors. The document came into force immediately after the signing and was approved by the United Nations Security Council on December 15, 1995 (Resolution 1031).