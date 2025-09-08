IAEA inspections in Iran to protect republic from attacks on nuclear facilities — Grossi

VIENNA, September 8. /TASS/. The resumption of full inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran will reduce the likelihood of attacks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"I honestly think that if we are able to resume in earnest our work with Iran, inspections in full start to take place, the possibility of further military action will be diminished," he told a news conference when asked whether the presence of agency inspectors at the country's nuclear facilities would pose the threat of information leaks that would be used by external players against the republic.

"The IAEA never passes any information to anybody, never ever."

He expects "in a few days or even hours" to agree with Iran on restoring the full presence of agency inspectors in the country.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The Islamic Republic retaliated. The United States entered the conflict on June 22, hitting the Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. The next day Iran attacked the Al-Udeid American airbase in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East. After that US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed on a ceasefire, which came into force on June 24.

The lack of condemnation of Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities by the IAEA has caused criticism in the Islamic Republic. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suspended cooperation with the agency and all inspections at the country's nuclear facilities. However, later the parties began to consultations to define new terms of cooperation under legislation adopted by the Iranian parliament.