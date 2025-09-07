US authorities to discuss potential new sanctions against Russia in days — White House

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. The US administration will look at imposing new sanctions on Russia in the coming days but the final decision will be up to President Donald Trump, Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council at the White House, said.

"I'm sure that there's going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about, you know, the level of sanctions, and the timing of sanctions," he said in an interview with CBS, referring to the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia.

"It is up to the president in the end," he said, adding that the National Economic Council is addressing issues of "making sure that sanctions [against Russia and its trade partners] get enforced."

The Western media reported earlier that during their phone call with US President Donald Trump, the European leaders suggested joint consultations be held to coordinate new sanctions against Russia. Associated Press reporter, citing its sources that European officials will hold talks on anti-Russian restrictions in Washington on September 8.