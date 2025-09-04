Kim Jong Un wraps up visit to China — KCNA

SEOUL, September 5. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has completed his fifth visit to China, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"His private train left Beijing Railway Station amid the warm send-off by the Chinese comrades," the report says.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), member of the Secretariat and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister; Yin Yong, mayor of Beijing, and other senior officials of the Chinese party and government came to see him off.

The North Korean leader thanked the people and government of China for their hospitality and "wished the PRC eternal prosperity and its people wellbeing."

"Kim Jong Un's visit to the PRC marked a historic occasion which further strengthened the political trust and strategic cooperation between the two parties and two countries and showed the invariability and invincibility of the DPRK-China friendly relations that were formed in the joint struggle for the victory of the socialist cause and overcame all sorts of trials and challenges," KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un’s previous visit to China took place in January 2019. The latest Chinese-DPRK summit took place in Pyongyang in June 2019. During the recent military parade in Beijing, Kim Jong Un was sitting on the left from the Chinese leader, while Russian President Vladimir Putin took a seat on the right.

According to South Korean media reports, Kim Jong Un’s train departed from Beijing at around 10:05 p.m. local time on September 4. The North Korean leader is expected to return to his country on Friday.