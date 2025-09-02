China to celebrate anniversary of victory in World Anti-Fascist War with parade

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) will hold a large-scale military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and heads of states and governments of 24 other countries.

According to the organizers, the parade will involve over 10,000 people, as well as hundreds of planes and military vehicles.

Putin, as the main guest, tops the list of foreign leaders who will attend the parade in Beijing. Other leaders taking part are North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli, President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing.

Apart from that, as Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has said, around 50 politicians and high-ranking officials from 30 European countries are also expected to arrive.

According to the schedule, the parade will last for 70 minutes. The PLA will showcase its traditional and new types of troops, 45 military units in total. The public will be able to see Chinese advanced missile systems, tanks, aircraft and unmanned systems.