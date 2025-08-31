Israeli jets carry out eight raids on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon — news outlet

BEIRUT, August 31. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out at least eight airstrikes on military targets belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon this morning, the Lebanon 24 news outlet reported.

According to it, the Ali Taher area near the city of Nabatieh, where the underground command post of the Shia forces is located, was shelled.

The attack damaged the Kfar Tebnit-Khardali road, Lebanon 24 noted.

Reports of airstrikes came from the towns of Arabsalim, Arnoun, Yohmor Al Shouf, and Habboush, as well as the mountainous areas of Jabal al-Rihane and Iqlim al-Tuffah, where the underground shelters and ammunition depots of the Shia groups are located. There has been no information on casualties or damage.