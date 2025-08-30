{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim

According to the newspaper, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 30. /TASS/. In response to perceived threats from the United States, Brazilian authorities are preparing an extraordinary BRICS summit, which may be held via videoconference. The preparations are being led by the president’s chief advisor Celso Amorim, according to the Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico, citing sources.

The report noted that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc.

Amorim is also scheduled to visit China next week, where he will participate in ceremonial events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. During his visit, he will hold several meetings with foreign ministers from various BRICS countries, who will also be present in the Chinese capital.

Tags
BRICSBrazil
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian-held areas of the Kehrson Regions
Read more
Presidents decided not to take questions because they made thorough statements — Peskov
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that the conversation was indeed very positive
Read more
Sennheiser to liquidate legal entity in Russia
The decision was made on August 26
Read more
EU transfers €1 billion in aid to Ukraine — von der Leyen
The EU brought its total spending on supporting Kiev since the beginning of the special military operation to €150 billion, the European Commission head said
Read more
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Read more
Russia remembers China’s resistance stopped Japan from attacking USSR in 1941-1942 — Putin
Vladimir Putin stressed that this enabled the Red Army to concentrate its efforts on crushing Nazism and liberating Europe
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out latest multi-purpose corvette
The warship’s construction will be completed afloat, the source said. He did not rule out that the warship might be returned to the slipway in the future
Read more
Merz saying Russia interferes in German affairs case for psychiatrists — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarks came in response to Merz’s statement that Germany is effectively "in a conflict" with Russia, allegedly because Moscow is destabilizing the country and conducting interference operations online
Read more
US report on human rights issues in Russia boils down to unfounded accusations — MFA
Zakharova further suggested that Washington’s self-appointed role as the global human rights arbiter has overstepped its bounds
Read more
Russia’s defense chief talks about army advance, Kiev’s losses, UAV supplies to troops
TASS has put together Andrey Belousov’s key remarks
Read more
Russia does not accept sending NATO troops to Kiev-controlled territory — mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, noted that it is fraught with an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences
Read more
Kiev loses about 1,390 servicemen in all special op areas over past day — top brass
In addition, the enemy lost 28 artillery weapons and a tank
Read more
Peoples of USSR, China bore main burden of World War II — Putin
Through those severe trials, the finest traditions of friendship and mutual assistance were forged and strengthened - traditions that today form a solid foundation for Russian-Chinese relations, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Zelensky confirms former Rada speaker Parubiy killed in Lvov
Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971, in the Lvov Region
Read more
Kim Jong Un meets again with families of soldiers killed in Kursk region
The North Korean leader expressed his condolences, apologizing for the soldiers’ lives not having been saved
Read more
Austria's loss of neutrality requires moving IAEA, UN, OPEC offices from Vienna — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Vienna currently serves as a vital hub for multilateral diplomacy, hosting approximately 20 international organizations
Read more
NATO countries would never unanimously support Ukraine's accession, ex-diplomat says
Hunter criticized US historian Timothy Snyder for omitting key aspects of the Ukrainian crisis in an article for the Financial Times
Read more
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Read more
CPC brings its single point mooring out of operation after oil release
The company said that no victims and injured people are present, and there is no fire threat
Read more
Europe wary of sending troops to Ukraine due to US unpredictability — newspaper
According to Paul Taylor, an expert with the Brussels-based European Policy Center, European governments cannot be sure that the US may not suddenly blind them, withholding vital intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
Read more
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
Read more
Urals discount up $2.5 to $30.65/bbl in January 2023 — OPEC
According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the Urals price stood at $49.48 per barrel in January 2023 ($50.47 per barrel in last December and $76.09 per barrel in 2022)
Read more
Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister
Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late"
Read more
Trump confident trilateral summit involving Russia, US, Ukraine will take place
Though he is uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Vladimir Zelensky, the US president said
Read more
Good outcome of Alaska scares Kiev "to the point of losing sleep" — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that a certain optimism is inspired by the fact that some of Russia’s partners, primarily in the United States, are increasingly aware of the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict
Read more
France to present plans for new EU sanctions against Russia at meeting in Denmark — MFA
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed that sanctions expansion would be on the agenda, though she emphasized that no binding decisions can be made at this stage
Read more
Moscow rejects threat of force, supports Caracas — MFA on US ships near Venezuela
Maria Zakharova stated that Venezuela has an inalienable right to determine its political, economic, and social course freely, without external pressure, in a peaceful environment
Read more
Mission of US armed forces includes protecting nation from drug cartels — White House
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller emphasized that there are no organizations on this planet responsible for more dead Americans than the criminal cartels, the narco traffickers that are operating in the Western hemisphere
Read more
Trump had working lunch planned with Putin, it was canceled — TV channel
After the meeting, the leaders decided to proceed directly to a press conference
Read more
Modi’s visit to China challenges US world order — newspaper
According to the news report, New Delhi demonstrates the aspiration of India towards the strategic autonomy and a more balanced geopolitical approach
Read more
Great-grandson of Joseph Stalin makes conducting debut
A great-grandson of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin made his conducting debut with the Georgia State Symphony Orchestra
Read more
Russia reports destroying Ukrainian Neptune missile system with Iskander missile strike
The Russian Defense Ministry added that a crew of 10 Ukrainian soldiers were wiped out
Read more
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone downed in Kherson Region
TASS has obtained a video showing the destruction
Read more
Romanian MFA summons Russian ambassador after strike on Ukrainian military targets
Vladimir Lipayev said the accusations against Russia, that were voiced during the meeting, were rejected as groundless
Read more
Trump says all tariffs imposed by him remain in effect despite US court ruling
According to Donald Trump, if these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the US
Read more
Parubiy was in charge of snipers during Maidan riots, French expert says
Pellet recalled testimony from Olga Bogomolets, a doctor at the Ukraine Hotel during the Maidan unrest, who stated that both protesters and Berkut officers were killed by the same type of bullets
Read more
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Read more
Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s Dobropolye-Kramatorsk supply route, says DPR
The Russian army’s operation to establish control of the road has considerably complicated the enemy’s logistics in the entire northern flank, Igor Kimakovsky added
Read more
SCO summit, parade in Beijing, EEF: Ushakov on Putin’s schedule for next week
Read more
Russia, China jointly improved functioning of G20, APEC — Putin
"Within the G20, together with like-minded nations, and especially BRICS members, we have redirected the agenda towards issues of real importance to the Global Majority," Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Kiev regime strikes Druzhba pipeline at Anglo-Saxon bidding — legislator
Viktor Vodolatsky said Ukraine’s Western sponsors thus are hoping to bring Hungary down to the same level with other European countries in terms of the lack of energy products and punish it for its position on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim
According to the newspaper, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc
Read more
Kiev, Europe sabotaging Alaska agreements reached between Russia, US — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said there is no other way to describe their actions
Read more
Zelensky highlights situation in Krasnoarmeisk area as critical
Vladimir Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian army is actively operating in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic and conducting search operations in the Kupyansk direction
Read more
Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy killed in Lvov — media
Around noon, a report came in about a shooting in the Sikhovsky district of Lvov
Read more
Russia recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory — MFA spokeswoman
Vladimir Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Maria Zakharova emphasized as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words"
Read more
Three dead, 54 injured in train accident in northern Egypt — Health Ministry
Vice Prime Minister for Industry and Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic, Kamel al-Wazir, has already traveled to the site of the incident, the Sada el-Balad TV channel reported
Read more
Venezuela grateful to Russia for supporting its sovereignty — MFA
Yvan Gil Pinto declared that the approach of nuclear submarines near Venezuela's coasts poses a threat to its sovereignty and peace in the Latin American region
Read more
Market covering area of 1,200 sq m on fire in Volgograd
More than 60 firefighters, supported by 27 units of equipment, are battling the blaze
Read more
Iran rejects E3 plan on nuclear deal, supports Russia-China proposal — diplomat
Amir-Saeid Iravani slammed the E3 plan as a "hypocritical step"
Read more
German-made Leopard tanks inferior to Russian armor — Rostec
The state tech corporation said that Russian-made T-72B3M, T-80BVM and T-90M vehicles are the serial-produced tanks best adapted to modern warfare
Read more
Germany, France to launch initiative on missile threat early warning system
Germany and France intend to closely coordinate actions on the development of high-precision long-range weapons and generally step up cooperation in strengthening defense capabilities, a statement issued after a meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council, said
Read more
Russian army advances toward Seversk in DPR while Kiev tries to stabilize front — expert
Russian servicemen advanced northeast of this settlement, reducing the distance to the urban agglomeration by 500 meters, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Kiev pursues line of reducing multilateral cooperation in CIS — Russian permanent envoy
According to Grozov, "officially, Kiev has not left the Commonwealth, but is moving towards withdrawing from multilateral agreements in all areas"
Read more
Russian army creating fire trap for Ukrainian troops by liberating Nelepovka — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Nelepovka by Battlegroup South units on August 28
Read more
EU to face uncomfortable questions when conflict in Ukraine ends — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that over the three and a half years of hostilities the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated dramatically
Read more
Belgium allocates €100 million to purchase US weapons for Kiev — foreign minister
At the same time, Prevot stressed that Belgium opposes any form of expropriation of frozen Russian assets, arguing they should instead be used as "a leverage for negotiations"
Read more
Europe to prepare draft guarantee for Ukraine by next week — news outlet
The deadline for the final proposal has not yet been set, but officials hope to finish before the potential meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Zelensky admits Ukraine unable to reclaim past borders by force
At the same time, Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately dragging out the negotiation process
Read more
Trump says security guarantees for Kiev will be provided primarily by Europe
The US president further stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "not a US war" and that he inherited it from his predecessor in the White House
Read more
US give Ukraine weapons that enable it to strike deeper into Russia — envoy to NATO
According to Matthew Whitaker, the Ukrainians are most likely going to use them
Read more
Press review: Kiev rejects fallen soldiers’ return as Musk rift exposes Trump policy flaws
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 9th
Read more
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
Read more
"Strategic partnership" in politics, economy, culture: Putin on Russia, China
In terms of trade volume, transactions between Russia and China are carried out in rubles and yuan, with the dollar or euro share reduced to a statistical discrepancy, Vladimir Putin emphasized
Read more
US experts well aware of Russia’s questions about biolabs in Ukraine — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also recalled that the final report of the Russian parliamentary commission investigating the establishment of US-run biological laboratories in Ukraine made a significant contribution to exposing these activities
Read more
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nevada, US
The epicenter of the tremors was located 95 km southeast of the city of Elko
Read more
UN concerned over Ukrainian conflict impacts on civilians in Russia
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca emphasized that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must end immediately
Read more
About 14,000 people killed during conflict in Donbass, top Ukrainian diplomat says
This number includes servicemen and civilian casualties, according to the country's foreign minister
Read more
IDF reports elimination of key Hamas militant in Gaza City
The press service emphasized that precautions were taken prior to the strike to minimize the risk of harm to civilians
Read more
At least 10 members of Houthi government killed in Israeli strike — source
According to the source, the victims included Deputy Prime Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Minister of Information Hashim Sharaf Al-Din
Read more
NATO military spending exceeds $1.3 trillion in 2024
The United States contributed $818 billion - approximately 64% of the total
Read more
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Read more
Hundreds still missing in Kursk region after Ukrainian incursion — governor
Alexander Khinshtein noted that many people were not initially declared missing, primarily elderly people living alone, for whom no relatives had filed reports with the authorities
Read more
Yandex unveils source code of company’s big data platform
The platform is deployed on tens of thousands of servers and is processing exabytes of data
Read more
At least 86 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight over Russian regions, Black Sea
13 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov Region
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces acknowledge that one of their military ships was hit
The name of the ship has not been specified
Read more
Parubiy has blood of Ukrainians, Donbass residents on his hands — ex-SBU officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the former Verkhovna Rada speaker led "hundreds of self-defense militants" and fighters from the Right Sector (banned and designated as a terrorist organization in Russia), and played a central role in the escalation of violence on February 18, 2014, during the Maidan events
Read more
Russia, Ukraine carry out another prisoner exchange
The Russian service members are currently in Belarus, receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Read more
Main part of Zapad-2025 exercise due near Borisov in Minsk Region — defense minister
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin also noted that four of the five fortified areas, established on presidential directives for national defense operations, are fully prepared
Read more
Russia slams Typhon system deployment in Japan as destabilizing step — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the deployment of destabilizing missile potentials in regions near Russia poses a direct strategic threat to Russia
Read more
Parubiy killing reflects terrorist regime in Ukraine — Rada lawmaker
"It stems from the Maidan and post-Maidan periods, post-Maidan politics, and the current regime," Artyom Dmitruk pointed out
Read more
Strong Russia-China relations stabilize global politics — Putin
"Cooperation between Russia and China in multilateral formats is a key pillar of our bilateral relations and plays a major role in global affairs," Vladimir Putin noted
Read more
Russia firmly retains leadership in oil, gas exports to China — Putin
Since the Power of Siberia pipeline began its operation in 2019, cumulative deliveries of natural gas have already exceeded 100 billion cubic metres, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian troops destroy Azov militant group’s strike force near Krasny Liman
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian drone operators eliminated eight pieces of Western-made equipment and 50 militants
Read more
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Read more
Russian MFA criticizes reason that Norway used to join EU sanctions against Moscow
Accoridng to Maria Zakharova, this reason can only be described as paranoia
Read more
Putin: Russia's UN envoy Churkin suffered no defeats
Vladimir Putin calls UN envoy Vitaly Churkin, who died in New York on Monday, one of the most prominent Russian diplomats
Read more
Kursk governor reports region’s residents held in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Alexander Khinshtein added that it is impossible even to imagine the ordeals faced by residents of the border areas
Read more