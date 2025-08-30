Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 30. /TASS/. In response to perceived threats from the United States, Brazilian authorities are preparing an extraordinary BRICS summit, which may be held via videoconference. The preparations are being led by the president’s chief advisor Celso Amorim, according to the Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico, citing sources.

The report noted that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc.

Amorim is also scheduled to visit China next week, where he will participate in ceremonial events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. During his visit, he will hold several meetings with foreign ministers from various BRICS countries, who will also be present in the Chinese capital.