UN says some starving Palestinians 'disappear' at aid distribution points

GENEVA, August 28. /TASS/. UN experts, including Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, are urging the Israeli government to investigate the forced disappearances of Palestinians who went to US-and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centers for food aid and to hold those responsible accountable.

According to the statement, the experts received reports about "a number of individuals including one child, who visited aid distribution sites in Rafah and have been forcibly disappeared." The figures suggest that Israeli servicemen are "directly involved in the enforced disappearance of people seeking aid" from the centers. The UN also warned that "increased reports of enforced disappearances at aid distribution points will discourage individuals from accessing essential food assistance, further aggravating the risk of starvation" in the enclave.

"Israeli authorities must clarify the fate and whereabouts of disappeared persons and investigate the enforced disappearances thoroughly and impartially and punish perpetrators," the statement, released by the UN press service, reads.

Earlier, the UN reported that about 2,000 Palestinians have died attempting to receive humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip since the Foundation began operating there in late May. Since March 2, 2025, no international humanitarian aid has been delivered to the Strip, and all checkpoints remain closed by the decision of Israeli authorities. Food distribution to residents is carried out through a system of Humanitarian Foundation points, jointly managed by Israel and the United States. On July 27, Israeli authorities partially resumed deliveries.

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the enclave, violating the ceasefire established in January. Despite several rounds of negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, the parties failed to reach an agreement on new terms.