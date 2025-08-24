Vance hopes conflict in Ukraine to be resolved within six months

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. U.S. Vice President JD Vance hopes that the conflict in Ukraine would be resolved within six months.

"We have a president who's engaging in energetic diplomacy to try to stop the killing. That's as it should be. I think the American people should be proud of it, and whatever the outcome of this, whether the war ends in three months or six months or hopefully not beyond. But maybe we should be proud that we have a president who's trying to stop the killing," he said in an interview with NBC News.

Vance said that he was aware of the impossibility of ending the conflict overnight, adding that the United States would continue to seek a settlement through diplomatic means.