Ukraine must not become future 'site for attacks' on Moscow, Minsk — Belarusian President

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk will insist that Ukraine does not become a "site for attacks" on Russia and Belarus in the future, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters.

In his opinion, even if it is possible now to agree on a reduction of the army in Ukraine or limitations on the volume of its armaments, this does not mean that the situation will not change in the future, "one way or another." "Yes, we will insist, together with the Russians, that this does not happen. So that they [Ukraine] are not an aggressive country, so that it is not a site for an attack on us in the future," the president said as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

Addressing the issue of providing security guarantees to Ukraine, he noted that Europe and America have indicated that they will serve as joint guarantors. "The Russians, of course, are now absolutely against having foreign troops there. The Russians do not need that," Lukashenko emphasized. Regarding the possibility of providing certain guarantees from Belarus, Lukashenko stated: "We will join in. But we are not in any rush."