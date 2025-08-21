Thailand, Russia have high potential for cooperation in media sphere — official

PHUKET, August 21. /TASS/. The experience of Russian journalists and mass media is valuable for Thailand and Moscow and Bangkok have the significant potential for the mutually beneficial cooperation in the media sphere, Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department (PRD) Sudruetai Lertkasem told TASS on the sidelines of the 23rd General Conference of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD).

"Given the excellent relationship between the Public Relations Department and TASS and other Russian media, there is significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation. Russian journalists and media can be instrumental in sharing their expertise in managing large-scale information networks and deploying advanced technologies to counter disinformation. Their experience in disseminating news across vast regions would be highly valuable to our colleagues in Thailand," she said.

"Our current priorities for the development of journalism in Thailand are focused on three key areas: first, enhancing the digital and technical skills of our journalists to navigate the evolving media landscape; second, strengthening fact-checking and verification processes to maintain credibility; and third, fostering media literacy among the public to build a more resilient and informed society," the director-general noted.

"We believe that through international cooperation, particularly with trusted partners like our Russian counterparts, we can accelerate progress in these critical areas," she stressed.

The Public Relations Department of the Government of Thailand was created in 1933. The authority was granted the status of the special agency under control of the Cabinet.