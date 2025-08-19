Germany’s far-right party questions wisdom of sending troops to Ukraine

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. Putting German boots on the ground in Ukraine would cause a protracted escalation against Russia, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said in a statement on X.

"Even as [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz does not rule out sending German troops to Ukraine, this would not guarantee peace, but may rather lead to a permanent escalation against Russia," the AfD warned.

Earlier, Merz refused to comment on the idea of deploying German troops to Ukraine at a news conference following talks at the White House. He stressed that he would discuss this with the coalition in Berlin, including the issue of whether the Bundestag will have to make "decisions that require a mandate." However, the German head of government argued, "it is too early to give a final answer regarding this."

On August 18, US President Donald Trump held meetings with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and EU leaders. Apart from Zelensky and Merz, the talks also involved French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Macron said the discussions focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.

After those talks, Trump called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In a 40-minute phone call, the US leader discussed holding a one-on-one between Putin and Zelensky to be followed by a trilateral meeting with Trump present. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that the Russian and US leaders supported the idea of holding additional direct meetings between Moscow and Kiev as they also considered elevating them to a higher level.