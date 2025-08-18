Ukraine needs $45 bln of external funding — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Ukraine needs $45 bln of external financing but this requirement has not been covered yet, Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko said.

This amount comprises the budget deficit and expenses to repay foreign debts, he noted. Ukraine is holding talks with key partners and expects an acceptable variant for the country, the minister said. The finance ministry also provides for the extension of the military conflict to 2026.

"There is understanding that starting from 2028, we will have our own line in the EU budget, our own program that will finance needs of Ukraine," Marchenko said.

Kiev repeatedly recognized that the government is able to cover only expenses for military needs of Ukraine, while all the other spheres need financing at the expense of foreign aid.