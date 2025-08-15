Trump says will be not 'be happy' if he doesn’t agree on ceasefire in Ukraine with Putin

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he would be disappointed if his today’s talks with the Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, fail to yield a Ukraine ceasefire deal.

When asked what woukd make a success of his meeting with Putin, Trump said, "I can't tell you that." "I don't know. There's nothing set in stone. I want certain things. I want to see a ceasefire. This is not to do with Europe. Europe's not telling me what to do, but they're going to be involved in the process, obviously, as well Zelensky," he told reporters onboard his plane while flying to Anchorage.

"I want to see a ceasefire rapidly. I don't know if it's going to be today, but I'm not going to be happy if it's not today," he added.