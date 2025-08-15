MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. It is important for Russia and the United States to address more fundamental issues beyond just a settlement in Ukraine, said Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned in Ukraine.

"In Alaska, it is crucial to focus on broader, more fundamental topics that will determine the reset of relations between Russia and the United States and, consequently, between Russia and the collective West," he wrote in his opinion column on the media platform Smotrim.ru.

"The Ukrainian issue is a consequence. Vladimir Zelensky is merely a puppet, an errand boy, a completely dependent figure. To reset relations between the collective West and Russia for mutual benefit, it is necessary to address the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict - these need to be understood and acted upon."

Medvedchuk pointed to the contradictions in Western narratives regarding peace efforts.

"Whenever you read Western media, it seems that the pursuit of sustainable peace hinges on territorial exchanges or ceasefire agreements," he noted. "Zelensky outright rejects [US President Donald] Trump's territorial exchange plan, which puts the American president in a difficult position because, according to Western media, it leaves him with little to discuss with Vladimir Putin in Alaska."

At the same time, Medvedchuk emphasized, "the territorial issue, which Zelensky actively blocks, cannot determine the format of negotiations between the leaders of Russia and the United States in Alaska."

"Russia has never prioritized territorial issues," he asserted. "It is essential to create conditions allowing the Ukrainian people to determine their own future." He recalled the idea of establishing external international governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN.

"Without a temporary administration, fair and democratic elections for the Ukrainian presidency, Verkhovna Rada, and local governments cannot be held, nor can legitimate institutions of state power be formed," Medvedchuk explained. "Without this, restoring the rule of law, ensuring law and order, and developing and adopting a new Ukrainian constitution are impossible."

He concluded that "resetting relations between the collective West and Russia is inherently linked to resetting power within Ukraine."